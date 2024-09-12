Dodge Has Over 3,000 V8-Powered Challengers And Chargers Sitting On Dealership Lots A Year After Production Ceased

While some might accept Dodge’s decision to replace the aging but popular Challenger and Charger duo with a single model offering electric and six-cylinder powertrains in both coupe and sedan formats, most enthusiasts are likely disappointed by the move due to the loss of the HEMI V8. This is especially hard to swallow for diehard Mopar fans in a world where Ford continues to push its Mustang forward. But for those still holding out for one last taste of that V8 growl, there’s a silver lining. Despite the fact that the final V8-powered Challengers and Chargers rolled off the production line on December 22, 2023, at Stellantis’ Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, a quick scan of Dodge’s inventory reveals a healthy supply of these muscle cars still sitting on dealership lots.



