Dodge Hornet And Alfa Romeo Tonale Recalled For Brake Pedals That Collapse

FCA US LLC is recalling 21,069 examples of the 2024 – 2025 Dodge Hornet and mechanically similar Alfa Romeo Tonale. Suspect vehicles were produced with brake pedals that may collapse, preventing the driver from braking. Should this happen, the electronic parking brake should be pulled up and held to slow the vehicle to a stop.

68607352AA is the part number of the suspect brake pedal assembly, which is – according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration – manufactured by FCA. That's a bit curious, to say the least, for the folks at Fiat Chrysler joined hands with Groupe PSA to create Netherlands-based Stellantis N.V. back in January 2021.

Still operating as FCA US LLC, the automaker's US division was tipped by Stellantis Europe S.p.A. about the described problem. The European Customer Experience department started looking into this concern on September 27, 2024, reviewing the available data through October 1, 2024.