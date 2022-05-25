Dodge Increases Focus On Gear Heads - Want Stores To Become A Haven For Speed

Frequently dealerships make news for frustrating their customer base with absurd markups or excruciating indifference. Now, Dodge is focused on fixing a less-discussed part of the car-buying experience: unknowledgeable salespeople. In an interview with Automotive News, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed he wants its Power Broker dealers—the ones who are authorized to sell warranty-maintaining high-performance SRT parts—to be staffed with enthusiasts to sell cars. Currently, Dodge has 100 dealers across 34 states that are listed as Power Brokers, selected based on how well they sold high-performance variants of Dodge models such as the Challenger Super Stock and Charger Hellcat.





All these dealers have to take intensive product-specific training to continue offering the Direct Connection line of performance parts. According to one high-performance-oriented Dodge salesman who is part of the program, the training partly consisted of a 200-question quiz that required a 90% correct answer rate to pass.



