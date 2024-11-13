Dodge Is Rushing Twin Turbo 6 Cylinder Charger In To Production Because Buyers Want ICE Not EV Power

Muscle car enthusiasts may not have to wait until the end of next year for the gas-powered version of the all-new Dodge Charger. According to Mopar Insiders, citing anonymous sources, instead of arriving in showrooms at the end of 2025, Dodge is pushing the schedule up to start deliveries of the all-new twin-turbocharged straight-six-powered Charger in the summer of next year - five months ahead of schedule. Of course, anonymous sources aren't solid ground for an industry news story, but it would absolutely make sense for Dodge to bring production forward.



