Dodge Leaves Owner Of 2023 Hellcat High And Dry With $36K Repair Bill

If there’s one thing that the Dodge Challenger hangs its hat on, it’s performance through raw horsepower. In fact, part of the schtick with the Challenger Hellcat Jailbreak edition which comes with software tuning that adds a bit of power. Despite that, one customer claims that the automaker voided his warranty for deleting a mid-muffler. That customer is Brennon Vinet who initially posted on Facebook about his damaged 2023 Challenger Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak back on April 14th. Among other things, he said that “They pulled the computer and clearly see it was a faulty engine lost compression and was their fault. From what Dodge told the dealer yesterday, they said this is not the first 2023 this happened.”



Read Article