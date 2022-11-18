Dodge Muscle Cars Will Not Be Tunable By The Aftermarket

Dodge's electric muscle car future has already been set in stone with the introduction of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept back in August. It sure received mixed reactions, with its Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system piquing the most interest from fans and critics alike.

If you're one of those waiting to get their hands on the production version of the Charger Daytona SRT, we have a bit of a bad news for you. You won't be able to tune future Dodge electric muscle cars on your own – not even through a third party tuner.