Dodge Proves You Can Outrun Those Sissy EV Sports Cars, All You Need Is The 1025 HP Challenger SRT Demon 170

Here it is, folks: The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. It's Dodge's bittersweet farewell to the Hemi muscle car era and rewrites the rulebook on what we thought was possible with internal combustion in the sub $100,000 segment.

Actually, scratch that. At any price, the Demon 170 breaks the mold. Dodge claims a 0-60 mph time of 1.66 seconds, and, if true, it will beat the current fastest accelerating road-legal vehicle, which happens to be a 1,900 horsepower handmade EV that costs $2.2 million.

The Demon 170 is a muscle car in every sense of the definition. An appealing exterior, a stupidly powerful supercharged V8 bolted underneath the hood, a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox in the middle, and all of the power going to the rear wheels only. But, perhaps most important of all, it's attainable.