On May 13th, the FCA US LLC Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization was notified of an issue related to the tire pressuring monitoring system’s sensors in certain examples of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, and Chrysler 300. According to the report attached below, the issue stems from the battery discharging prematurely.



Through June 21st, the FCA US TSRC met with engineering and supplier operations to understand the failure mode and to determine the suspect population. The following day, what used to be the Chrysler Corporation recognized a vehicle build issue affecting 2022 models. This problem may cause a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 138.



