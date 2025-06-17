Dodge Recalls Almost 8,400 Charger EVs For Not Making A Sound

Stellantis North America's Dodge brand has issued a safety recall comprising 8,390 examples of the all-electric Charger. The subject population is hindered by incomplete amplifier software, resulting in missing pedestrian warning sounds. According to Dodge, said population was produced for model years 2024 and 2025 from April 2024 to May 2025.

Alps Alpine Group Companies is the supplier of the subject amplifiers, though it's not clear if Alps Alpine or Stellantis didn't pay attention to the installation process of the amplifier software. Stellantis North America started looking into this matter on April 17, eventually determining that suspect vehicles may fail to comply with a certain safety standard.



The standard in question is FMVSS 141 for minimum sound requirements in hybrid and electric vehicles. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Administration, the Charger Daytona vehicles in this recall do not comply with S5.1 (two-band alert) and S5.4 (relative volume change). Affected customers will be notified about this noncompliance by July 10, 2025 via first-class mail.