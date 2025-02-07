Dodge Recalls EV Charger For Not Being Loud Enough

Electric vehicles are much quieter than combustion-powered cars. However, they’re not supposed to be totally silent. Federal law requires EVs to emit a sound for pedestrians and other drivers, but it seems Dodge might have produced a number of Charger Daytonas with amplifiers that fail to make any sound at all.

The recall affects 8,390 2024-2025 Charger Daytona models. According to the recall notice, Dodge built the vehicles between April 30, 2024, and March 18, 2025, with amps that might have an “incomplete software upload, which may prevent the emission of exterior sound.”