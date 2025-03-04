Dodge Sold More Older ICE Powered Chargers And Challengers In Q1 Than 2025 Charger Daytona EVs

Dodge started the deliveries of the new-generation Charger in the first quarter of 2025. However, things don't go well for the EV that breaks the muscle car tradition. The firm sold more Challengers and former-generation Chargers than the new Charger Daytonas. Dodge's total sales declined by 49%.

Americans still like their muscle cars loud, dramatic, and everything in between, even though they are anything but fresh from the assembly line, and they won't let a fake V8 exhaust sound that Dodge designed for the Charger Daytona EV fool them.

Stellantis killed both the Challenger and the Charger as we knew them. The last ones rolled off the production line in December 2023, before Dodge tolerantly rolled out Last Call Editions. Even though long discontinued, the two are more popular than the all-new Charger, available as the Daytona EV and the ICE-powered SIXPACK.