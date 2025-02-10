Dodge Sold Six Brand New Dart Sedans 9 Years After Discontinuing It

Dodge may be firmly focused on its future as an electrified performance brand, but every once in a while, the sales charts remind us that the past is not so easily buried. Case in point: the Dodge Dart, the model that has been out of production for nine years.

The Dart is what the industry calls a "zombie car," a model that continues to show up in sales charts long after it was supposed to be gone. These are usually units that have been languishing on dealer lots, sometimes hidden away in obscure inventories or used for promotional purposes before finally finding buyers. Whatever the explanation, their presence creates a ghostly afterlife in the data. The compact sedan has been out of production since 2016, yet in the third quarter of 2025, Stellantis dealers somehow managed to move six of them. That's right! Six "brand-new" Darts, sold nine years after the model disappeared from the factory assembly lines.



