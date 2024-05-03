Dodge Steps Into The EV Future With Classic Muscle Car Styling And Performance With 2024 Charger Daytona

Dodge is igniting a new era of automotive muscle, announcing today the global debut of the world’s first and only electric muscle car and the brand’s first multi-energy muscle car: the all-new Dodge Charger. The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend. The Charger will retain its title as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which delivers 670 horsepower and is expected to reach 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and to run the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds. Electrified models also include the 496-horsepower 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T.







The all-new Dodge Charger features standard all-wheel drive for all models and will offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options — the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine and the 420-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. fueled by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane Standard Output engine.



“The electrified 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack delivers Charger Hellcat Redeye levels of performance and announces its presence through the world’s first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, while Hurricane engine-powered Dodge Charger SIXPACK models will give the Brotherhood of Muscle a gas option that produces better horsepower and torque numbers than the outgoing 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI engines,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “The next generation of Dodge muscle has arrived.” Two-door coupe versions of the all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will begin production in mid-2024. Production of all-electric four-door Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models will begin in the first quarter of 2025. Gas-powered two-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. models are also scheduled to begin production in the first quarter of 2025. The all-new Dodge Charger will be built at the Windsor (Ontario) Assembly Plant. The Dodge brand’s announcement of the all-electric Charger Daytona models and cleaner-running Hurricane engine-powered Charger SIXPACK offerings align with the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, in which electrified and more efficient propulsion systems will help Stellantis cut its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and lead the transportation industry by achieving net carbon zero by 2038. World’s First and Only Electric Muscle Car



The all-new Dodge Charger introduces the first fully electrified muscle car to the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle. Next-generation Dodge Charger models represent the first vehicles to debut the STLA Large platform, a highly flexible, BEV-native platform that has the potential to carry extreme power. A variety of suspension modules and powertrain cradles can be employed to suit vehicle-specific performance objectives. The all-electric, all-wheel-drive Dodge Charger Daytona models are driven by a 400V propulsion system that delivers supercharged V-8 performance with zero tailpipe emissions and instant torque response. The system incorporates a high-voltage battery pack, a dual integrated charge module and both a front and rear electric drive module (EDM). The front EDM employs front wheel end disconnect, improving range and efficiency, while the rear EDM includes a mechanical limited slip differential to increase traction and performance. Both front and rear EDMs feature 3-in-1 architecture (inverter, gearbox and motor), with each generating 335 horsepower (250 kW) and 300 lb.-ft. of torque.



The battery pack delivers 100.5 kW installed capacity and a peak discharge rate of 550 kW — specifically designed to maximize acceleration by allowing the motor to utilize the most power the battery can output in the span of a quarter mile. The battery cell structure is prismatic, offering a more structurally stable cell with better thermal performance through a rigid casing, resulting in lower battery temperatures during high performance driving. The nickel cobalt aluminum chemistry of the battery cell provides more power per gram — the battery-electric version of high-octane fuel. The 400V propulsion system packs six performance levels into one powertrain. The 2024 Charger Daytona R/T arrives with a standard Direct Connection Stage 1 upgrade kit that adds 40 horsepower to reach a total of 496 horsepower, while the Daytona Scat Pack is delivered with a Stage 2 kit that offers an increase of additional 80 horsepower, taking total output to 670 horsepower. Future Daytona models will require purchase of Direct Connection Stage kits to upgrade from base models to Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance. Charger Daytona models also take advantage of an advanced and customizable regenerative braking system, converting the vehicle’s kinetic energy into electricity during deceleration to increase total range. Drivers can adjust the level of regenerative braking (0.1g, 0.2g or 0.3g regen) by using paddle shifters to customize the driving experience. Next-gen Performance Dynamics The all-new Dodge Charger is injected with muscle car DNA both inside and out. The Charger is packed with performance features, including a PowerShot mode with an incremental 40 horsepower for Charger Daytona models; Drag, Track, Drift and Donut modes; 20-inch wheels with 305 front and 325 rear tires; the largest brake package ever offered on a Dodge vehicle; dual-valve semi-active suspension; Race Prep functions; Line Lock, Launch Control and more, all with standard all-wheel-drive for all Charger models.



PowerShot: Accessible by a button on the bottom right of the steering wheel, PowerShot is standard on Charger Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models and delivers an incremental 40 horsepower for 15 seconds when activated by a throttle punch High-performance Brakes: Available with the Track Package option on the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, massive 16-inch Brembo vented rotors and red six-piston front/four-piston rear fixed calipers increase swept area more than 30% from the outgoing SRT and is the largest brake package offered on a Dodge vehicle, delivering ultimate track performance and brake fade resistance Brake by Wire eBoost: The Brake by Wire intelligent braking system uses a central module to control vehicle deceleration, blending regeneration and foundation braking and monitoring inputs to deliver optimum braking force and pedal feedback

Wheels/Tires: The all-new Dodge Charger features the biggest tire package used to date by Dodge, with 20-inch wheels and staggered Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 305/35ZR20XL front/325/35ZR20 rear tires available with the Track Package option on the Daytona Scat Pack. The tire package, the first street/road course-oriented staggered set-up for a Dodge Charger, allows for tuning of the front and rear tires independently, with the front tuned to achieve maximum lateral acceleration and the rear tuned for stability Suspension: The Charger incorporates a multi-link front suspension that delivers increased performance in cornering with stiffness from forged aluminum links that helps in durability, dynamics and handling performance. The fully independent rear suspension is designed with an eye toward performance, with an optimized front geometry to enhance steering feel and a unique-to-Charger rear 4-link suspension geometry that increases body control during high-speed cornering

Dual-valve Semi-active Suspension: Optional on the Charger Daytona Scat Pack with Track Package, the Adaptive Damping suspension utilizes dual valves (one for compression one for rebound), three times the number of body accelerometers, four times the wheel-hub accelerometers and four times the ride height sensors from the outgoing Charger, allowing for more damping force in handling scenarios, a smoother ride over rough roads and a wider range of personalization in each Drive Mode



Drive Modes: The all-new Dodge Charger includes a range of Drive Modes to give the driver the ability to determine the muscle car’s personality, including Auto, Eco, Sport, Wet/Snow and Track and Drag (only available as standard on the Charger Daytona Scat Pack). Track mode produces maximum vehicle performance capability on smooth, dry surfaces, while Drag Mode, intended for use on an enclosed dragstrip, provides optimal dragstrip launch and straight-line acceleration

Race Options: The Charger is offering more options than ever to explore muscle car performance with new Donut and Drift Modes exclusive to the Daytona Scat Pack, the return of popular Launch Control and Line Lock and Dodge-exclusive race-prep options

Donut Mode: Enables the vehicle to spin only the rear wheels and to rotate around either of the front wheels without intervention from the traction control system



Drift Mode: The driver can select three levels of slip angle, and torque is rear-axle biased, using the front axle to help maintain slip angle. Front dampers become full soft and rear dampers go full stiff to enable an oversteer condition, and the traction control system allows for different wheel speed differentials without setting fault codes

Line Lock: Gives the driver the ability to lock the front wheels, remove torque from the front axle and spin the rear tires to clean and warm up the tires before a launch event Launch Control: Provides optimal straight-line acceleration from a stationary start, with five selectable level of launch intensity

Race Prep: The new Charger debuts Dodge-exclusive methods for race prep, for drag racing or track racing. With energy demand shorter in drag racing, the race prep system supports optimum energy output through a warmer battery. Track-racing needs require a longer energy drain which heats the battery, prompting the race prep system to achieve a colder start temperature, allowing more time for the battery to heat up and allowing for more track time. Race prep pages include information on the battery level, thermal level and the time remaining for the battery to achieve race readiness



Performance Pages: Like recent Dodge performance vehicles, Performance Pages for the all-new Charger deliver info on key performance metrics such as timers, gauges, g-force, propulsion system information and more

Body Structure: All-new Dodge Charger Daytona models achieve near perfect weight distribution between the two axles, improving vehicle handling and control, and an increase in overall rigidity of the body structure assists with performance and ride quality, minimizing cabin rattles and driveline vibrations

Purified Exterior Design The all-new Dodge Charger presents a distillation of muscle car design through a modern muscular exterior that focuses on function, avoids excess and subtly acknowledges inspiration from the clean, timeless lines of its predecessors. The Dodge patent-pending front R-Wing, exclusive to Charger Daytona models, is a callout to the original Charger Daytona design while also enabling air to flow through a front pass-through area, enhancing downforce while creating a unique visual profile.



On Daytona models the black lower rear fascia is debossed with a Daytona text logo, as well as a Fratzonic text logo near the patent-pending, world’s first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. Common for all Charger models is distinctive white LED cross-car full-width front lighting and red “ring of fire” LED rear taillamps, with front and rear lights centered by a lit Fratzog logo — the new symbol of Dodge brand next-generation vehicles. The Dodge logo is subtly laser-etched in the headlamps. Fender badging identifies both the Charger Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models, and a lineup of nine new wheels provides a large menu to give the Charger Daytona even more swagger. New wheels feature center caps with the Fratzog logo: 18-by-8-inch Tech Silver wheels are standard for Daytona R/T and 20-by-11-inch Satin Carbon wheels come standard on Daytona Scat Pack. Wheel options include 20-by-10-inch Black Noise wheels with the available Blacktop Package and 20-by-11/11.5-inch Luster wheels with Track Package. The all-new Charger design stands out with a pure widebody stance, and both the two-door coupes and four-door sedans share a common wheelbase. The optional full-length glass roof (a gloss black painted roof comes standard) enhances the open-air feel of the cabin, and along with the large rear hatch provides an expansive glass canopy. A selection of bold color offerings is a Dodge calling card, and the all-new Charger doesn’t disappoint with eight exterior options: After Dark, Bludicrous, (late availability), Destroyer Grey, Diamond Black, Peel Out, Redeye, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle. Interior With “Attitude”



The exterior’s pure design aesthetic carries over to the dynamic, driver-focused interior design of the all-new Dodge Charger, enhancing the modern, visceral feel of the new cockpit. The vehicle's dynamic, layered instrument panel and console theme are home to free-standing, wide-format 10.25-inch or available 16-inch cluster screens, with a 12.3-inch center display positioned in an angled center stack that provides a unique, sculpted interior with a modern technical feel. Linework and texture are evocative of the iconic 1968 Dodge Charger instrument panel, reproportioned in volumes that feel lighter and support the ideology of a thoroughly modern performance vehicle that only Dodge could build. Immersive new Attitude Adjustment interior lighting with 64 colors and intensity adjustability reacts to vehicle events, such as opening the door and pressing the ignition button. The Attitude Adjustment lighting is expressed through a parametric texture that adds a sculptural feel to the interior, wrapping 270 degrees from the driver door to the instrument panel to the passenger door.



The steering wheel is performance oriented and technical in feel, with a heated flat top/flat bottom design, and includes paddle shifters to manage regenerative braking and a PowerShot button — located on the front of the wheel for quick access — for the Daytona Scat Pack and R/T. An all-new, modern "pistol-grip" shifter and the start/power button are packaged close together on the center console, which also incorporates a wireless phone charger. Interior badging corresponds to the model: Daytona for the all-electric vehicles and Charger for gas-powered SIXPACK models. Cloth and leatherette seats are standard, with premium options including heated Black Nappa leather and Demonic Red Nappa leather seats. High-backed fixed headrest seats embellished with a unique pass through are available with Plus Package, Track Package and Carbon & Suede Package. The all-new Dodge Charger opens up inside to offer the utility of best-in-class cargo and rear cargo capacity in its powered “hidden hatch” muscle car design, with rear seats that fold flat. Max rear cargo area is 38.5 cubic feet, 133% more cargo volume than the outgoing Charger. The “frunk” area offers an additional 1.5 ft cubic feet of storage. Optional packages to customize the all-new Dodge Charger include Plus Group, Blacktop Package, Track Package, Carbon & Suede Package and the Sun & Sound Package. Standard Alpine nine-speaker, 506-watt stereo with subwoofer on Daytona Scat Pack and R/T. A premium 18-speaker, 914-watt Alpine system with subwoofer is optional for all trims.

Immersive, One-touch User Experience The user experience and infotainment system feature more prominently than ever in creating the look, drive, sound and feel of the next-generation Dodge Charger. Impactful visuals align with the Dodge brand ethos, starting with the 10.25-inch (Daytona R/T) and 16-inch (Daytona Scat Pack) instrument cluster, in a free-floating design that is a first for Stellantis. Cluster options include classic, focused and navigation-based layouts and customizable cluster content. An optional augmented head-up display (HUD) projects a large field of view with an improved virtual image distance. The 12.3-inch standard central touchscreen gives quick access to Uconnect 5 infotainment system, wireless CarPlay/Android Auto and Dodge Connected Services. A one-of-a-kind One-button Press Experience allows the driver to instantly switch the vehicle’s personality. A simple push of a steering-wheel button will change the vehicle’s dynamics while the driver information in the cluster and HUD will also change to correspond with the chosen Drive Mode. Attitude Adjustment interior lighting, included with Plus Package, uses new animation technology to communicate key driving events for the first time on a Dodge. The feature enables a seamless transition of light between the doors and instrument panel. Just a few Attitude Adjustment lighting events include door open/close, ignition on/off, stationary revving and more. The patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system for Charger Daytona models uses two passive radiators to a create a unique exhaust profile with Hellcat levels of sound intensity that shatters the preconception of a typical quiet BEV and instead delivers a sound worthy of the Brotherhood of Muscle. Sound intensity is tied to higher performance, with a stealth sound mode also available. Distinct vehicle sounds assist in providing driver feedback, especially at the track and at elevated speeds, and enhance the immersive in-car feel. The Uconnect 5 platform provides a customizable, intuitive touch screen with tabs to access features such as media, including SiriusXM, TomTom navigation, Amazon Alexa capabilities and more. A new Navigator Charging Location feature for all-electric models informs the driver if the Dodge Charger Daytona may need charging to reach a destination and locates potential charging stations along the route. Electric vehicle pages accessible through the Uconnect 5 touch screen share power flow information, battery regeneration status and charge states. Performance Pages for the all-new Charger, with info on key vehicle performance metrics, can also be accessed through the Uconnect 5 system. The new Dodge Digital Key offers seamless access to the new Dodge Charger Daytona via your smartphone and includes an NFC smart card for phone-less adventures. The free Dodge phone app allows remote monitoring of charge levels, setting of charge schedules and location of charging stations. Drive Experience Recorder Included with Track Package, drivers can capture and analyze a day at the track in the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona with the Drive Experience Recorder (DxR). The event-based recorder, with user options for drag race and circuit race recording, offers synchronized logging of audio, video and vehicle data. Dashcam function allows users to manually start-stop or configure triggers for the fully integrated system, which features a forward-facing 1080p, 60 frames-per-second camera with an in-camera microphone and a USB port for recording storage. Post-event analysis options include in-vehicle playback or through external tools. All-new Dodge Charger: Muscle-car Range and Rejuvenation The Dodge Charger Daytona R/T is expected to deliver more than 317 miles of range, while the higher performance Charger Daytona Scat Pack provides 260 miles of all-electric range. Charger models will offer optional Level 2 wall-charging units or public charging credits available through Free2move Charge, a 360-degree ecosystem launched in 2023 by Stellantis that seamlessly delivers charging and energy management to address all electric-vehicle customer needs. Both vehicles can be recharged from a 20 to 80% charge status in just over 27 minutes when using a Level 3 DC CCS fast charger. Estimated charging capacity is approximately 9.9 miles per minute of charging time for the Daytona R/T and 8.1 miles per minute for the Daytona Scat Pack, using a 350-kW fast charger. Muscle-car Performance Paired With Standard Advanced Safety The next-generation Dodge Charger offers a full suite of standard and available safety and advanced driving features, and Dodge Charger also has the highest level of autonomous driving features of any muscle car. Standard features on all Charger models include: Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking with Vulnerable Road Users Detection Active Lane Management Active Driving Assist Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Path Detection Traffic Sign Recognition Drowsy Driver Detection

Optional features include:

Front/Rear/Side Distance Warning: Ultrasonic sensors can detect obstacles on the sides of the vehicle and warn the driver

360 Surround View Camera: Vehicle uses front, side and rear cameras to provide a bird's-eye view around the vehicle

Front Tire to Curb: Vehicle uses side cameras to provide a tire-to-curb view before parking along the curb

ParkSense-based Camera Activation: ParkSense system activates the front camera when parking to show objects in front of the vehicle on the center screen

Turn Signal Active Blind Spot View: Side cameras provide driver blind spot views in the center screen when turn signal is activated



