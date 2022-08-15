Dodge Teases 2023 Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger Lineup, Including Seven New Models

The Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger, in current form, are coming to an end, and the Dodge brand is seizing the opportunity to celebrate in true, over-the-top Dodge style. The Dodge 2023 lineup will pay homage to the muscle car pair with seven special models, the return of a rainbow of heritage colors, an expansion of SRT Jailbreak models, a commemorative “Last Call” underhood plaque for all 2023 Charger and Challenger vehicles and a new, customer-focused vehicle allocation process.??Demon, Hellcat, Redeye, Scat Pack, Shaker, Jailbreak. Iconic Dodge Charger and Challenger models have ushered in a second golden age of the muscle car, continuously elevating the magic number for performance from the 707 horsepower of the original Hellcat to the 840-horsepower Challenger SRT Demon. Since the modern-day Charger was launched in 2005, the Brampton (Ontario, Canada) Assembly Plant has built 3 million Dodge vehicles, representing a billion horsepower.??Charger and Challenger are departing on top — Challenger closed 2021 as the No. 1 muscle car in the U.S. — with enthusiast demand that will only gain momentum as the brand teases the rollout of the 2023 vehicle lineup.??“We are celebrating the end of an era — and the start of a bright new electrified future — by staying true to our brand

* Popular Heritage Colors Return for 2023 Model Year, Commemorative Plaques Added, SRT Jailbreak Program Expands and New Vehicle Allocation Plan Announced
* Dodge teases seven 2023 special-edition models, hidden beneath car covers with cryptic graphics, during the first day of Dodge Speed Week at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan
* Six new models share a connection to iconic Dodge vehicles from the past
* Seventh and final 2023 Dodge model will be the last of its kind, to be revealed at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2022
* Heritage exterior colors B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green return to the fold, as well as modern color Destroyer Grey
* Each 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger vehicle will carry a commemorative “Last Call” underhood plaque
* Popular SRT Jailbreak models expand for 2023 to include 717-horsepower Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat
* All 2023 Charger and Challenger models will be allocated to dealerships at once, helping customers identify vehicles efficiently and easily for purchase


