Dodge Teases EV Muscle Car Yet Again

Dodge has not been shy regarding its upcoming all-electric muscle car. Due in 2024, this unnamed vehicle is expected to be the successor for the Dodge Challenger and, perhaps, the Charger, too. Dodge isn't giving everything away yet but at least we know a new muscle car era is coming fairly soon. But there's another critical component to muscle cars aside from raw power and performance: sound. EVs, however, are mostly silent though this has been remedied by artificial sounds.

And that's exactly what Dodge intends to do, only with its own unique twist. Per Automotive News, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the upcoming vehicle, which will debut in concept form later this year, will have a "shocking" sound.