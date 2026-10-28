Dodge To Bring Trio Of Special Edition Chargers To 2026 SEMA Show

The 2026 SEMA Show is just around the corner, and, unsurprisingly, Mopar joins the event to showcase a new special-edition package. It's called Exclusive Mopar '27, celebrates 90 years of Mopar "passion, performance, and personalization," and graces two versions of the 2027 Dodge Charger.

The package is available on the Charger R/T and Scat Pack Plus, both two-door coupes with turbocharged inline-six powerplants. Regardless of the choice, customers will get carbon-fiber upgrades like a front splitter, a rear spoiler, and a carbon-fiber hood.