Dodge To Put The Hellcat V8 In Every Vehicle It Will Fit In

In 2024, Jeep launched the Wrangler 392 Final Edition as a last Hemi hurrah. Unfortunately for buyers, it wasn’t so final as the model returned for 2025 due to “popular demand.”

Fast forward to today and Jeep is changing their tune entirely. Speaking at a media event in Detroit, CEO Bob Broderdorf confirmed the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 isn’t going anywhere.

That’s great news for Wrangler fans as the almighty V8 pumps out 470 hp (350 kW / 476 PS) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. This enables the SUV to accelerate from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 4.5 seconds and run the quarter mile in 13 seconds flat.