Dodge Traces Demon V8 Failures To Bad Crankshaft Dampeners

A few units of the most powerful series-production Challenger of them all have been produced with crankshaft vibration damper fasteners that may loosen over time. Stellantis North America identified 345 potentially affected vehicles in the United States market. The internal service document distributed to dealers reveals that the primary symptom is an abnormal noise emanating from the engine compartment. If the supercharged V8-engined brute continues to operate under these conditions, the loose damper will damage the front timing chain cover. Dodge and the safety boffins at Stellantis North America traced the compromised fasteners to a specific supplier production period. The 345 suspect vehicles do not feature sequential vehicle identification numbers because the crankshaft vibration damper fasteners were integrated at the Brampton plant in distinct batches.



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