Dodge's Upcoming Challenger EV Will Be Called The "Fratzog"

As a 122-year-old company, Dodge has shifted its branding (and owners) many times over its lifetime, but for its upcoming Challenger EV the carmaker is going with an old-school logo.has just unearthed a par of trademarks that FCA has registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO): one for the classic Dodge logo and one for the name 'Fratzog.'

Odd name yes, but the three-point logo is a certified street legend built on the Dodge muscle cars of yesteryear. The Fratzog logo was teased when Dodge confirmed the Challenger would be going electric over a year ago, but these trademark filings suggest this is the logo that will spearhead Dodge's muscle EV era.