Does ANYONE Still Use Their In Car Navigation System Anymore?

This is coming back again and again as carmakers scramble to cram more and more features inside their infotainment systems. Most of them are just gimmicks and nobody uses them beyond the first encounter, while others could be useful but are so poorly designed and implemented that most prefer to avoid them. Nevertheless, the car industry spends billions on developing software and this is a real shame, as there are better alternatives on the market.



One prime example is the navigation system. Almost every vehicle on the market today, even in the lower echelons, features an in-dash navigation system. This was a coveted feature back in the days when smartphones did not exist. Only the most exclusive models at the top of their lines came with navigation, and this commanded steep prices.





