Does Big Money Always Mean Good Taste? German Tuner Gets A Hold Of A Mercedes G-Wagon And Goes Nuts

German aftermarket tuner Keyvany welcomed 2024 with a bizarre Mercedes-Benz G-Class creation that well-heeled individuals with unusual tastes might fancy.

Based on an AMG G63 variant, the SUV comes with extensive exterior bits that turn its natural ruggedness appeal to luxury. The gray and black two-tone exterior has revamped front and rear bumpers, widebody kits, side skirts, and aftermarket wheels with a multi-twin spoke finish. It also gets a modified grille with three yellow slats on its rightmost area. That color choice matches the cabin, which some may find too bright.





