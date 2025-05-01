Does Diesel Have ANY Future in USA Cars or SUVs Going Forward? And Do You Wish There Were Good Choices Still for Sale?

The landscape for diesel engines in the United States has significantly shifted, raising questions about their future viability in cars and SUVs. Despite their reputation for fuel efficiency and robust torque, especially useful for towing, diesel engines have faced numerous challenges. The infamous Volkswagen emissions scandal, known as Dieselgate, cast a long shadow over the diesel market, tarnishing its image due to environmental concerns and regulatory scrutiny. Moreover, the push towards electrification and stricter emission norms has seen major manufacturers like General Motors announcing plans to phase out gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035, signaling a potential decline in diesel options for passenger vehicles.



Currently, diesel engines are predominantly found in heavy-duty trucks and select SUVs, with models like the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade offering diesel variants. However, these options are becoming increasingly rare, with fewer new models introduced each year. This scarcity begs the question: does diesel have any future in the American automotive market for cars and SUVs?



For enthusiasts and those who appreciate the unique benefits of diesel engines, the dwindling choices are a concern. Diesel engines offer significant advantages in fuel economy and durability, which many consumers still desire. Do you miss the days when diesel options were more readily available? Would you prefer to see a resurgence of clean diesel technology in the market, or has the shift to electric and hybrid vehicles already convinced you otherwise? Your thoughts on the future of diesel in American cars and SUVs could shape the discussion as we move towards a more sustainable automotive future.



Speaking for myself, my BMW 335d M-sport was one of the best daily drivers I've ever owned.



Discuss...





