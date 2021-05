Fuel shortages and higher fuel prices have some people worrying about the fuel economy of their vehicles. Do you care about fuel economy?

I care about fuel economy quite a lot. If a vehicle I’m driving is getting less than 20 mpg it better be because it’s towing something or because it’s absolutely massive. It’s the number one reason I dislike my fiancee’s Dodge Dakota so much. It gets 10 mpg on a good day and really has no reason to.