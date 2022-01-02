Does Green Energy HELP People Or Do MORE To HURT Them? A FAIR And HONEST Look.

Climate crusaders calling for personal sacrifices to save the planet seem oblivious to immediate dangers many of their “solutions” pose for real lives — sometimes billions of them — especially in developing countries where people face persistent poverty. Climate diplomacy and green policies are already causing havoc where economic growth and daily life are being threatened by a constraint on access to affordable energy.



Also, it is not just the poor who are affected. Middle-income families and small-scale industries unable to afford a generator backup suffer the consequences of unstable electricity. In the apartment building where I live, people are left immobile when elevators stop working. This seriously disrupts everyday life and is particularly difficult for the elderly who are incapable of climbing stairs.



Further, geopolitics has exacerbated the negative consequences of poor energy policies in recent weeks. Some experts have predicted as much as a 30% increase in home energy prices in parts of Europe. The U.K.’s Evening Standard reported it is likely “that more than a third of families with children at home will reduce other expenditures such as food and luxuries if their energy bills go up significantly.



Households in Germany have been notified that their gas bills will rise sharply in 2022. If Europe had not taken the green route, it would have been less dependent on imported energy and in a better position to absorb energy shortages from political instability.



In the third world, price hikes of such magnitude would institute immediate poverty for billions — and death sentences to millions.



Full article at the link...





Read Article