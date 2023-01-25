Does Infiniti Need A Halo Car To Break It Out Of "Also Ran" Status?

As Infiniti continues to reinvigorate itself with fresh products like the latest QX60, an Infiniti dealer says he'd love to see the introduction of new models to boost the automaker's image. Steve Lapin, who serves as the Infiniti National Dealer Advisory Board chairman, told Automotive News that a sensible entry-level crossover (like the Lexus NX) and a high-end sports car are the shot in the arm the luxury brand needs. "If we're going to become this aspirational brand, we would need a six-figure GT-R-type car ... we need a differentiator," he said.



