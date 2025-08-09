Does Lexus Have What It Takes To Challenge The Mustang GTD And The Corvette ZR1 With The Sport Concept?

Could Lexus be thinking about the unthinkable? Might they dare attack the mightiest heroes of American sports cars with the upcoming supercar? Should we prepare for the forthcoming 'LFR' (name unconfirmed) to be much more than just a spiritual successor of the LFA and a follow-up to the LC 500? So many questions, so few answers. Suppose you look at Lexus' official newsroom for America. In that case, the Japanese automaker's premium division is preoccupied with stuff like the 2026 Lexus LC 500 coupe and Convertible which gain new Inspiration Series limited editions to make us forget the hybrid version is gone from the family. Then there's also the subtly upgraded 2026 Lexus TX and RX, which receive minor changes and small specification enhancements, among others.

It seems they aren't making too much of an effort to bring new stuff to the table. But it may all be a ruse because the company brought during the 2025 Monterey Car Week something extraordinary. At The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering at The Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel, California, on August 15, they debuted the "progressively styled, future-focused yet truly authentic sportscar."



