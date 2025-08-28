Does Mercedes Reliance On BMW For ICE Power Plants Mean They Have Lost Their Edge?

When you are a journalist or someone who likes what it stands for, you do not check just the headlines. The people writing them matter more than the news itself. I only believed Mercedes-Benz ever considered using BMW engines because Greg Kable wrote that. The man has so many scoops for Autocar that, when he decides to write something, you'd better read it. I did. And it gave me the certainty that any engineering pride that Mercedes-Benz still had is long gone.

If Kable wrote about it, it means that the pioneer German carmaker really considered that possibility. My colleague Sergiu Tudose has already written about the situation, but I aim to focus this text on the perspectives I shared when I compared Boeing to the company that invented the internal combustion engine (ICE) automobile. The warning I made at the time is even more evident and urgent now.



Read Article