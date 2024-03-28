Does Putting A Kardashian In Front Of A Tesla Cybertruck Make It Look BETTER? Or Does It Make Her ASS Look Big?

Kim Kardashian has just posted a series of new photos with her Cybertruck, and boy, is she making Elon Musk proud! In the first picture, she's casually leaning against the futuristic vehicle, wearing a metallic silver bodysuit that matches the truck's ultra-sleek design. It's like she's trying to outshine her own star power with that shiny ride.



In the next photo, Kim is sitting inside the Cybertruck, pretending to drive while looking absolutely fabulous. We're not sure if she's planning on taking it for a spin or just using it as a prop for her next album cover. Either way, we're here for it!



The last photo in the set shows Kim standing on top of the Cybertruck, striking a pose that screams, "I'm a billionaire, and you're not." It's a bold move, but hey, when you've got 364 million followers, you can pretty much do whatever you want.



So, there you have it, folks! Kim Kardashian and her Cybertruck are taking the world by storm, one Instagram post at a time. Who knows what's next? Maybe she'll start her own line of electric vehicles and call them "Kardashian Kars." We can only dream.











Kim Kardashian has posted a set of new photos of her with her Cybertruck to her 364 million followers. Free advertising for Tesla. pic.twitter.com/IVcdWcSd4s — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 28, 2024



