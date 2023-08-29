Does THIS Porsche Make WAY More Sense Than The TAYCAN?

A 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack supplies energy to the powerful electric motor and when fully charged gives the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid an electric-only range of up to 51 miles around town according to Porsche. The 11kW AC charging system means that the battery can be topped up in under two-and-a-half hours at a suitable charger.



The Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid combines a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with a 130kW electric motor to produce up to 729bhp figure and 700lb ft of torque, making it the most powerful version of the German company’s range-topping SUV yet. Sent through all four wheels for maximum traction, that’s enough to push this big, hefty car to 62mph in just 3.7 seconds from rest, and on to a top speed of 183mph.



The new Turbo E-Hybrid is the second of three hybrid models for the Cayenne that Porsche will introduce this year. The Turbo E-Hybrid models can be ordered now and are expected to reach U.S. dealers in Q2, 2024. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid has an MSRP of $146,900, not including the $1,650 delivery, processing and handling fee, while the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe has an MSRP of $151,400.



Hands down to US, this 51 mile, 729bph plug-in is what we would buy, IF, we were looking at electric Porsche solutions.



What about you?



But 151 G's for a Cayenne??



Full review at the link...





