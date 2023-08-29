Does THIS Porsche Make WAY More Sense Than The TAYCAN?

Agent001 submitted on 8/29/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:34:57 PM

Views : 924 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.driving.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack supplies energy to the powerful electric motor and when fully charged gives the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid an electric-only range of up to 51 miles around town according to Porsche. The 11kW AC charging system means that the battery can be topped up in under two-and-a-half hours at a suitable charger.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid combines a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with a 130kW electric motor to produce up to 729bhp figure and 700lb ft of torque, making it the most powerful version of the German company’s range-topping SUV yet. Sent through all four wheels for maximum traction, that’s enough to push this big, hefty car to 62mph in just 3.7 seconds from rest, and on to a top speed of 183mph.

The new Turbo E-Hybrid is the second of three hybrid models for the Cayenne that Porsche will introduce this year. The Turbo E-Hybrid models can be ordered now and are expected to reach U.S. dealers in Q2, 2024. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid has an MSRP of $146,900, not including the $1,650 delivery, processing and handling fee, while the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe has an MSRP of $151,400.

Hands down to US, this 51 mile, 729bph plug-in is what we would buy, IF, we were looking at electric Porsche solutions.

What about you?

But 151 G's for a Cayenne??

Full review at the link...


Read Article


Does THIS Porsche Make WAY More Sense Than The TAYCAN?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)