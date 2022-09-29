Does Tesla Consistently Take Advantage Of It's Customers?

Multiple companies have the bad habit of downplaying their customers’ intelligence. They offer lame excuses for things that people with two working neurons will figure out in a heartbeat. However, in more than 20 years of covering the automotive industry, I have never seen a carmaker with more signs of believing its clients are gullible as fish than Tesla.



There is a long list of situations in which the EV maker will tell the buyers of its products things that require blind faith to be even remotely credible. Take Full Self-Driving (FSD) – a piece of beta software that is never ready and that has been promised for the next year since 2016. Making these folks pay up to $15,000 for it is just the most evident example of this culture. Tesla really seems to think its buyers will buy anything it states as a fact.



