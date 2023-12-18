Does The 2024 Lexus GX OBSOLETE The Need To Search High And Low For OVERPRICED And BEAT TO DEATH, Old School Land Cruisers And Lexus LX Models?

Now that the 2024 Lexus GX is coming we ask the question no other site has figured out yet.



Does this new model FINALLY obsolete the need to search high and low for overpriced and beat to death, old school Land Cruisers or Lexus LX models?



In other words, just go buy the new GX and keep it forever.



Let’s compare:



1. Exterior Design:

* Early 2000s Lexus LX: The second-generation LX had a boxy and rugged design, which was typical for SUVs of that era.

* 2024 Lexus GX: The new GX550 has a more modern and refined design, featuring a bold spindle grille, sleeker lines, and a more aerodynamic shape. This contemporary design might appeal to those who prefer a more up-to-date look.

2. Interior Space and Comfort:

* Early 2000s Lexus LX: The LX of this era had a spacious and comfortable interior, with ample room for passengers and cargo.

* 2024 Lexus GX: The new GX550 offers a more modern and luxurious cabin, with premium materials, advanced technology, and improved ergonomics. While the overall interior space is similar to the early 2000s LX, the updated design and features may provide a more comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

3. Technology and Features:

* Early 2000s Lexus LX: The second-generation LX had a decent amount of technology and features for its time, but it may feel outdated by today's standards.

* 2024 Lexus GX: The new GX550 comes with a host of advanced features, including a 14-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a wide range of driver-assistance and safety systems. These modern features may be more appealing to those who prioritize technology and connectivity.

4. Performance and Efficiency:

* Early 2000s Lexus LX: The LX of this era was powered by a 4.7-liter V8 engine, which provided adequate power but was not particularly fuel-efficient.

* 2024 Lexus GX: The new GX550 is equipped with a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which produces more power and torque than the early 2000s LX while offering better fuel efficiency. This improved performance and efficiency may be a deciding factor for many potential buyers.

5. Off-Road Capabilities:

* Early 2000s Lexus LX: The second-generation LX was a capable off-road vehicle, with features such as a locking center differential, adjustable suspension, and low-range gearing.

* 2024 Lexus GX: The new GX550 retains the off-road capabilities of its predecessor, with the addition of a new Offroad Package that includes Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, and a Multi-Terrain Monitor. These features may make the GX550 an even more attractive option for those who enjoy off-roading.



The 2024 Lexus GX offers a modern, stylish, and feature-rich alternative to searching for old school Land Cruisers or Lexus LX models in the used market. With its updated design, advanced technology, improved performance, and off-road capabilities, the GX550 may very well end the need for searching for these older models. However, personal preferences and individual needs will ultimately determine which vehicle is the best fit for each buyer.



So why suffer through the numb driving dynamics of the old ones, miserable mileage and no CarPlay, active cruise and all the toys?



Sure, the old ones last forever, but won’t this GX come close?



BTW, the hybrid GX is the only way to go in my opinion.





