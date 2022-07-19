Does The New Chevy Blazer EV Have A KEY Attribute To Success? Will MOST People KNOW It's An EV JUST By Its APPEARANCE?

History is such a helpful thing for not remaking mistakes of the past.



Remember how people ridiculed the LOOK of the Prius and ASSURED us the world wanted an alternative fuel vehicle but they wanted one that LOOKED like a NORMAL CAR. And when products like the Honda Accord Hybrid were available there would be a sales exodus from the FUGLY Toyota Prius over to the Accord Hybrid.



Made sense at the time. Like people saying the iphone would FLOP because BUSINESS PEOPLE wanted a blackberry tactile keyboard.



OOPS!



Back to the subject of cars.



One of the BIGGEST lessons the car companies learned was people didn't LIKE the Prius design, they LOVED that its looks INSTANTLY exposed that THEY CARED more about the environment more than you and I. And in turn made them BETTER people than us and fed their moral narcissism.



Same thing with Tesla.



When the world sees one drive by no convincing is needed. They KNOW its an EV.



More history for you...When the Mach-E came out people were upset they used the Mustang name and those who saw the body colored face (us included), said it looked JUST LIKE THE TESLA. Which meant it made the work easier for Ford because people instantly thought it was electric. They could buy it and their neighbors would SEE THEIR VIRTUOUS behavior!



So our question tonight is will MOST people who see the 2023 Blazer EV automatically KNOW its an EV from it exterior design or will they see it drive by and just say "oh, there's a new Chevy crossover. Or "Looks like Chevy built a Lexus RX-like crossover."



Discuss









