Does The 'R' In Rivian R3 Stand For RETURN Of The AMC EAGLE?

The AMC Eagle was a pioneering vehicle produced by American Motors Corporation (AMC) from 1980 to 1988. It was one of the first mass-produced cars to combine the comfort and convenience of a passenger car with the off-road capabilities of a four-wheel-drive system. This innovative design paved the way for the modern crossover SUV. The Eagle's unique blend of on-road and off-road performance made it a popular choice for drivers seeking versatility and adventure.



The Rivian R3, on the other hand, is an upcoming electric crossover SUV from Rivian Automotive, an American electric vehicle manufacturer. The R3 is part of the company's R series, which also includes the R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV. The R3 is expected to be a smaller and more affordable option in the lineup, with a focus on urban driving and adventure-seeking.



The more I see of this ‘ODDBALL’ R3, I can’t help but be reminded of the AMC Eagle era and how things ended up for it.



And although at first glance, I thought it seemed cool, I’m already losing interest in it.



How about you?



















