Does The Toyota Prius Hybrid Have What It Takes To Survive In An EV Centric World?

No offense to the countless legions of Toyota Prius fans, but HEV and PHEV models alone are not going to hit the sustainability mark when the full EV revolution is already upon us. I think.



The Japanese automaker actively reinvented the iconic Toyota Prius nameplate - aka ‘Hybrid Reborn’ - earlier this week. The world premiere, complete with a redesign, refined styling, enhanced driving performance, and more, took place at home in Toyota City, Japan. Naturally, that latter market will be the first to receive the fifth-generation Prius ahead of other major regions such as Europe or North America.



Read Article