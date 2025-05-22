Does The World Need A RAV4 Pickup Truck?

May 20/21 wasn't the day the Earth stood still, but it definitely came very close, at least as far as the automotive industry is concerned – that's when Toyota Motor Corporation introduced to the world an all-new iteration of the best-selling RAV4 compact crossover SUV. Now in its sixth generation, the 2026 Toyota RAV4 was presented concurrently in North America, on the Old Continent, as well as at home in Japan – complete with an evolutionary but very discerning design, an all-new interior, fresh technology across the board, and electrified-only powertrains.

In the United States, the new model will be divided into a triumvirate of series – Core, Rugged, and Sport – with three grades for the first and last, but only one variant for the adventure division: Woodland. Now elevated to a separate trim level, it's the most off-road oriented version of the family, available with the hybrid and PHEV powertrains and sporting mild adventure characteristics.



