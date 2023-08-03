Does Their Design Department Have NO SHAME? NIO ET5 Shooting Brake APPROVED And Will Go Into Production.

The NIO ET5 Shooting Brake is an exciting new electric vehicle (EV) from China-based automaker NIO. This sleek and stylish wagon is part of the company's larger ET5 lineup, which also includes a sedan version. The Shooting Brake, however, features a unique and sporty design that sets it apart from other wagons on the market.



Under the hood, the NIO ET5 Shooting Brake boasts impressive specs. It is powered by a 70kWh battery pack that delivers up to 510 km of range on a single charge, according to NIO. The car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, and has a top speed of 200 km/h.



The interior of the ET5 Shooting Brake is equally impressive, with a luxurious and spacious cabin that features a panoramic sunroof and a 12.8-inch touchscreen display. The car also comes equipped with a range of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

Overall, the NIO ET5 Shooting Brake is a stylish and high-performance EV that showcases the latest in Chinese automotive engineering.







NIO ET5 Shooting Brake Approved For Production. (Source: MIIT)@NIOGlobal $NIO pic.twitter.com/M8TqgtgXQo — Jay in Shanghai ?? Jay (@JayinShanghai) March 9, 2023



