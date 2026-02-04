Does This Move By Nissan Scream WHAT THE HELL TOOK YOU SO LONG? And Will It Look Like THIS?

Nissan is set to resurrect the iconic Xterra SUV in the second half of 2028, marking a bold return to the off-road segment after its discontinuation in 2015. This revival is part of the automaker's aggressive product blitz to rejuvenate its North American presence amid financial challenges, with over a dozen new or updated models planned by spring 2027.



The new Xterra will embrace body-on-frame construction for enhanced durability, sharing a scalable platform with the next-generation Frontier pickup, a revamped Pathfinder returning to its truck-based roots, and Infiniti variants like the QX60 or a potential new model such as the QX65. Production will occur at Nissan's Canton, Mississippi facility, emphasizing U.S. manufacturing to boost efficiency and fill capacity. Described as "radical looking" and beefy with a no-frills rugged focus, the Xterra targets adventure enthusiasts, competing against the Ford Bronco, Toyota 4Runner, and Jeep Wrangler.



Powering the lineup is a hybrid V-6 powertrain, though details remain undecided—options include an e-Power extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) setup for up to 75 miles of electric driving, a parallel hybrid for towing prowess, or a plug-in hybrid via alliance partner Mitsubishi. This electrification push aims for better fuel efficiency without sacrificing off-road capability, differentiating it from pure internal-combustion rivals.



The Pathfinder and Infiniti siblings will follow by 2030, expanding Nissan's body-on-frame family to five models. Priced potentially under $40,000, the Xterra could attract budget-conscious overlanders, signaling Nissan's bet on the booming rugged SUV market. While official designs are under wraps, artist renderings envision a muscular, trail-ready profile.



Here's some rendered speculation form 95octane.com..



What's your opinion? Stoked? Or too little, too late?


















