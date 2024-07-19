Does This ONE CHART PROVE Our Prediction Of The DEATH Of LEGACY AUTO EVs In The USA?

Agent001 submitted on 7/19/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:19:11 AM
We think this chart is self explanatory...The air is is leaking out of the legacy auto ev balloon in the USA. U.S. EV Registrations In May 2024. pic.twitter.com/QFI6rkgrav— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 19, 2024
