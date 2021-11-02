Does This ONE Chart CANCEL Audi And Porsche In The FIGHT Against TESLA?

About 18 months ago when I predicted that in 10 years the Germans would become as irrelevant in the USA. consumer market as the English and the Italians. Boy, did I get an earful.



Well fast forward to today and you see their business model being assaulted on all fronts and Tesla STEALING ALL THE BUZZ.



NOT good for the Germans. And we can tell you in their executive suites they are PETRIFIED it's too late to win the buzz back from Elon.



And this ONE chart, pretty much nets the conundrum out.







Take a look at the numbers (and they ain't pretty for the Germans) and say to yourself other than 'brand love' WHY would you or anyone choose the Germans? The range numbers alone are a joke compared to the Elon cruisers.



Does this ONE chart cancel them out?



Spies, discuss.





