Does This TEASE Give Us A Real Look At The Electric F-150 Design?

Sometimes it is hard to sort out the facts from the fiction. So when the teaser was intermingled in the press release for a new F1-50 plant no one was sure what to do with it. Is this REALLY the new F-150 or just a concept? That line has been forever blurred by the radivcal Cybertruck design making it to production so you never know.



This is what we do know for sure:



The image was leaked by a Ryan Mamanus the Strategy Design boss from the D-Ford Palo Alto office.



The office houses about 40 people so would be the perfect size for a skunkworks.



We don't have a clue yet if it is a prototype or the real thing but it would rattle the competition it was indeed a final concept.



Ford recently parted ways with Rivian after Covid-19 killed off the Lincoln EV SUV and this might be the offspring of those efforts.



So what do you think?























