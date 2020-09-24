Does This TEASE Give Us A Real Look At The Electric F-150 Design?

Sometimes it is hard to sort out the facts from the fiction.

  So when the teaser was intermingled in the press release for a new F1-50 plant no one was sure what to do with it.  Is this REALLY the new F-150 or just a concept?  That line has been forever blurred by the radivcal Cybertruck design making it to production so you never know.

This is what we do know for sure:

The image was leaked by a Ryan Mamanus the Strategy Design boss from the D-Ford Palo Alto office.

The office houses about 40 people so would be the perfect size for a skunkworks.

We don't have a clue yet if it is a prototype or the real thing but it would rattle the competition it was indeed a final concept.

Ford recently parted ways with Rivian after Covid-19 killed off the Lincoln EV SUV and this might be the offspring of those efforts.

So what do you think?












MDarringer

If it is Broncoesque in its rugged look with a bit of F150 styling mixed in, this could be great.

It could also be like the Wagoneer that promised to be gorgeous and emerged an ugly turd.

ricks0me

Matt: Your first comment is on target as it relates to the question. Your second comment is also correct, unfortunately.

