Does This TWEETER Have A Point That EVERY SINGLE BMW MODEL Gets WORSE, The HIGHER Up The M Ladder You Go?

As I was perusing the web I came across this interesting tweet (yes, some are) that made the claim that every single BMW model gets WORSE, the HIGHER up the M chain you go.

Does he have a VALID point. And if so, WHY is this in YOUR opinion?






