Does Your Girl Have Expensive, Weathered Jeans? IF So, Then Tell Her It's Ok For You To Spend A Fortune On PRE-RUSTED Defender Parts. Yes, This Story Is REAL!

Most car owners go out of their way to keep their car from rusting, but Heritage Customs, an offshoot of British design house Neils van Roij Design, is offering pre-rusted exterior panels for cars like the 2021 Land Rover Defender.



Stylised as part of the brand’s hand-built 2021 Land Rover Defender Valiance bespoke remake, the corroded panels are described as real rust and are previewed on the side vents and diamond-plate bonnet inserts.



The process involves metal-binding technology that sprays a thin layer of aluminium, brass, bronze, titanium, zinc, or even gold onto a car’s paint which assumes the parent material’s shape and flexibility.



We ask, WHY THO?















