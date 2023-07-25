Doesn't Look Like The Diplomatic Security Service's New Fleet Of Suburbans Is Going To Be Green At All

Development of the new Chevrolet Suburban for the Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) began back in 2021, and now it has reached phase three. This means that it's ready for testing in the hands of government officials, albeit in prototype form. As a result, GM Defense, the company behind this impressive bulletproof truck, delivered a special prototype to the DSS on June 30, 2023, in Springfield, Virginia. Subsequently, the tester was then unleashed at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland a few weeks ago, and it appears to have impressed those who had the chance to drive it. "The prototype vehicle had good acceleration, handled better in the turns, and the heavy-duty anti-lock braking system was far superior to our aftermarket vehicles," said Gentry Smith, Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security. "The HD SUV represents a new cost-effective era in the design and building of these badly needed vehicles to help us carry out our mission to ensure the safe and secure conduct of foreign policy in some of our most challenging and dangerous posts."



