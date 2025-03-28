Domestic Terrorist Suspect That Started Vegas Tesla Fires Arrested

Agent009 submitted on 3/28/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:58 PM

Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

A vandal in Las Vegas who lit a Tesla repair center on fire has been arrested, bringing a name and face to the crime that engulfed vehicles and a structure in flames.
 
Officers in Las Vegas arrested Paul Kim, a 36-year-old, on Wednesday. He faces charges of arson and possessing an explosive device.
 
The Tesla repair center at 6260 West Badura Avenue was set aflame on March 18 at around 2:45 a.m. In total, five vehicles were set on fire, as well as the building itself. It was one of the more notable instances of vandalism against Tesla in recent months, but police now have their culprit.






 


