China’s automotive industry really wants Europe to be more flexible about what vehicles it imports. The European Union might still be a little hard to convince, but the United Kingdom, which left the EU in 2020, has been friendlier. That’s just one of the reasons why BYD is now the top dog in the realm that hosts the Big Ben and Platform 9 and ¾ at King’s Cross Station.

In 2025, Tesla, Audi, Ford, BMW, and Skoda were among the most popular electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers in the UK. The world’s most valuable automaker sold over 45,000 copies of its most affordable models during the whole year.

Audi managed to occupy the next two positions with the Q4 e-tron and the Q6 e-tron, while Ford and BMW each offloaded over 12,000 Explorers and i4s, respectively.