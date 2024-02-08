Don Lemon Sues Elon Musk For Not Building A Talk Show Around His Greatness

Elon Musk is being sued by Don Lemon following their testy interview on the social media platform X. Lemon claims Musk canceled a partnership that would see him create a talk show that would be available on the social media platform.
 
Lemon filed the suit in a San Francisco court and claims he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to create a show that would interview notable people after X and Musk made “false promises and representations.”
 
Musk allegedly canceled the partnership with Lemon just days after the two had a testy interview. The former CNN statement said in a statement:
 
“Elon publicly encouraged me to join X with a new show, saying I would have his ‘full support.”
 


