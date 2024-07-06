Donald Trump Comes Out In Favor Of Elon Musk - Is That A Good Or Bad Thing?

Former President Donald Trump gave a nod by commending Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, for the “incredible” job both are doing with electric vehicles.

Trump, who is going for his second term as U.S. President in November, presumably against the incumbent Joe Biden, has commonly been associated with a stance that many believe is against sustainable energy and electric vehicles.

However, Trump’s comments at a rally in Arizona on Thursday may have some scratching their heads.

“I’m a big fan of electric cars. I’m a fan of Elon,” Trump said at the rally. “I like Elon, I like him, and I think a lot of people are going to want to buy an electric car.”