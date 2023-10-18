Donald Trump Said Electric Cars Would KILL More Than HALF Of USA Automotive Jobs. WILL He Be RIGHT?

Donald Trump's bold assertion that electric cars would obliterate over half of U.S. automotive jobs raised significant concerns and debate. To predict the accuracy of his claim, we must analyze the factors surrounding it, including legal considerations, potential labor strikes, the historical American legacy, and the crucial role of EV sales.



From a legal perspective, the transition to electric vehicles could indeed result in various legal challenges. Existing labor laws and regulations may need to be adapted to address the shift in job roles within the automotive industry. Labor unions may seek to negotiate and advocate for their members to ensure job security amid this transformation, potentially leading to legal disputes and uncertainties.



The fate of Trump's prediction is also intrinsically tied to the performance of the electric vehicle market. If EV sales falter, his warning might not materialize. On the other hand, if EV sales thrive, American legacy automotive jobs could be under threat as the industry reorients itself toward electric technology.



However, it's worth noting that if he is reelected and decides to roll back EV mandates, this could potentially save many American auto jobs by slowing down the transition to electric vehicles. This policy decision would have a considerable impact on the future of the American auto industry, making the outcome even more uncertain and dependent on political and market dynamics.



YOU PREDICT! Will he be RIGHT?





