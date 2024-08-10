Donald Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On Mexican Built Vehicles To Force Automakers To Reinvest In America

Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 200% tariff on Mexican-built vehicles if he wins next month’s federal elections. If implemented, these would be the highest tariffs in U.S. history, marking a significant shift in trade policy.
 
The former President reiterated his stance during a rally held in Juneau, Wisconsin, during the weekend, where he literally doubled down on the threat of tariffs targeting Mexican vehicles. Initially, Trump had proposed a 100% tariff, but during the event, he escalated that figure to 200%, stating that he would not permit these vehicles into the U.S.


