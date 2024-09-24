Donald Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On Mexican Built Vehicles - Better Stay In Detroit

Former President Donald Trump on Monday threatened John Deere  with a 200% tariff if the agricultural manufacturer moves production to factories in Mexico.
 
“They’ve announced a few days ago that they’re going to move a lot of their manufacturing business to Mexico,” the Republican nominee said at a policy roundtable in Smithton, Pennsylvania, hosted by the Protecting America Initiative.
 
“I’m just notifying John Deere right now: If you do that, we’re putting a 200% tariff on everything that you want to sell into the United States,” said Trump, who has made tariffs a key focus of his campaign’s economic policy.


